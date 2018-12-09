Shikhar Dhawan spends a day with his children/elves

cricket

Shikhar Dhawan with son Zoraver, daughters Aliyah and Rhea

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan posted this picture of son Zoraver, daughters Aliyah and Rhea on Instagram on Saturday and wrote: "Which one is Rudolph? Just kidding! Love this time of the year with my little smiling elves. #shristmas #rudolphtherednosereindeer # christmastime #christmasiscoming."

Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian international cricketer. A left-handed opening batsman and an occasional right-arm off break bowler, he plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He played for the Indian Under-17 and Under-19 teams before making his first-class debut for Delhi in November 2004.

He lives in Australia with his wife and children and is part of Team India's squad on their 2-month long series Down Under.

