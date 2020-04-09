Shikhar Dhawan tells Ravindra Jadeja: Dono karenge horse ride after Coronavirus

India cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Ravindra Jadeja have planned to go on a horse ride after the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic lockdown ends.

On Wednesday, all-rounder Ravindra shared this picture with his 1.6 million Instagram followers, as he spent time with a couple of horses at his farm. "My horse teaches me everything that I need to know about myself. #loveforever #mystyleofliving," Ravindra captioned the post.

Soon, opening batsman Shikhar wrote back: "Dono ride karengey after Corona [We shall both go horse riding after Corona]."

Around a week ago, Ravindra Jadeja had shared a throwback video from 2014 on Instagram where he is seen enjoying his horse ride and had said that it is his all-time favourite and become part of his lifestyle.

On the other hand, Shikhar Dhawan has put on his creative cap and had shared a couple of exciting as well as hilarious video of what he is up to during the lockdown. One video showed his washing clothes and cleaning the bathroom while his wife Ayesha puts on her makeup. In another video, he is seen giving boxing lesson to his son Zoraver while the one after that has him showcasing his juggling skills.

