Shikhar Dhawan: There is stiff competition for places in Indian team

cricket

"I think the youngsters are maturing really quickly in Indian cricket and that creates a lot of competition in the team, everyone has to be on their toes"

Shikhar Dhawan during the first ODI against New Zealand in Napier. Pic/AFP

Opener Shikhar Dhawan yesterday said the fast-tracking of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill into the Indian team shows that the upcoming talent is "maturing" faster than ever before, increasing competition within the team.

While Shaw made his Test debut in October, Gill earned a maiden call-up for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Both batsmen had starred in India's triumphant campaign in the U-19 Word Cup in New Zealand 12 months ago.

Ahead of the World Cup, the competition within the team is fierce, especially in the middle-order. "I think the youngsters are maturing really quickly in Indian cricket and that creates a lot of competition in the team, everyone has to be on their toes," Dhawan said on the eve of the second ODI against New Zealand here today.

"Someone like a Prithvi Shaw, the way he came into the Test team and scored a century and 70 runs against the West Indies, it shows that our bench strength is also very good. So even among the 15 [squad members], we have very high competition." On the personal front, the opener is back among runs following a lean run in the ODI series against Australia. En route his unbeaten 75 on Wednesday, Dhawan completed 5000 runs in the 50-over format.

"The milestone (5000 runs) means that I'm playing well and I am grateful for it," he said. Did he make any changes to his game from the ODIs in Australia? "The Australian and New Zealand conditions are quite similar. I feel that I'm an experienced player now, I came here a few years ago. So you know what to do and what not to do [in New Zealand]. I know my technique suits all sorts of wickets, so I just back myself."

