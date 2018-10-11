Shikhar Dhawan urges people to take care of their mental health

cricket

Shikhar Dhawan on World Mental Health Day posted a video on Instagram and advised people to take breaks whenever they can and go for walks, meditate

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan with wife Ayesha and their kids on holiday

On World Mental Health Day yesterday India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan emphasised how it's very important for every individual to spend some time away from electronic gadgets in this internet era.

He posted a video on Instagram and wrote: "Mental health is as important as physical health. Don't ignore any signs and talk to people about how you feel. And don't forget to take a break every now and then, aur life enjoy karo! [And don't forget to enjoy life]. #mentalhealthday #detox #digitaldetox #takeabreak."

Shikhar Dhawan advised people to go for walks and meditate: "Though we make the most of technology in form of mobile phones, ipad, etc, it is very important to stay away from it for a while and engage in activities like meditation, going out for a walk, spending time with your pet, where there is no use of technology.

"We are addicted to technology and that's not good for mental health. Like how you take care of your physical health, mental health is equally important."

