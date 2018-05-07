Shikhar Dhawan, wife Ayesha and son meet his biggest fan

India and Hyderabad cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, 32, has a huge fan following across the globe, but this one is special

India and Hyderabad cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, 32, has a huge fan following across the globe, but this one is special. Yesterday, he touched when one of his fans, Shankar along with his family, travelled from Bangalore to Hyderebad just to meet him.

Dhawan tweeted this picture with fan Shankar (in white t-shirt) and his family and captioned it: "It was wonderful meeting Shankar, 'my biggest fan,' and his family. They came all the way from Bangalore to meet me. I feel truly humbled by this."

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates