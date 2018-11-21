Shikhar Dhawan wishes Tim Cahill ahead of farewell match

cricket

Shikhar Dhawan shared this picture on his Instagram ahead of Tim Cahill's farewell match for Australia, captioned, "Great catching up with you @tim_cahill. All the best for the Big Day!"

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan met Australian football legend Tim Cahill ahead of the footballer's farewell match for the national team, against Lebanon.

Australia went on to win the match 3-0, and Tim Cahill played for a brief period, when he was substituted onto the field on the 82nd minute.

Tim Cahill retires as Australia's record goalscorer with 50 international goals. Tim Cahill is now playing in the Indian Super League 2018 for the side Jamshedpur FC.

Shikhar Dhawan is currently in Australia as part of the Indian team for the series Down Under. Shikhar Dhawan has been slightly off par lately, and will be eager to make his presence felt against the Kangaroos.