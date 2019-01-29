Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoravar has a cure for dad's hair loss

cricket

Shikhar Dhawan captioned the post, "A new formula to grow hair discovered by Zoraver, the great. Watch how this miraculous ingredient helps you with your receding hairline! #secret #ingredient #zoraverdhawan #littletroublemaker #nocomplaints"

Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoraver has a perfect remedy for the Indian batsman's hair loss. Shikhar Dhawan posted a video, where his son Zoraver is seen sitting on top of his shoulders, applying powder on Shikhar's head.

Shikhar Dhawan was born on December 5, 1985, in Delhi to Sunaina and Mahendra Pal Dhawan. He has a younger sister, Shreshta. He completed his schooling from St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. Since the age of 12, he trained at Sonnet Club under the guidance of coach Tarak Sinha, who has trained 12 international cricketers. Dhawan was a wicket-keeper when he first joined the Club.

Shikhar Dhawan recently commented on MS Dhoni's match-winning form, Dhawan said, 'It was great to see a good team performance in the last one day match against Australia. The way Dhoni played in both the games is really great. I am very happy that Dhoni is getting his touchback. A player of his stature, who plays the game with so much calmness, gives so much confidence to other batsmen. It is very important for us.'

