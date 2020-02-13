Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha shows off witty side in Instagram photo with son

India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha Dhawan is quite an active personality on social media site Instagram.

Aesha Dhawan shared a photo recently on the social media platform along with her son Zoraver in which both can be seen smiling during a camera selfie. Aesha Dhawan showed of her humorous side in the post as her caption read, 'I think his smile is saying 'mum I'm sick of taking pics!!!!'

Shikhar Dhawan was not part of the Indian national side at the recently concluded ODI series vs New Zealand. India were whitewashed by New Zealand 3-0 in the series.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha dated for sometime before they got married in 2012. Aesha Dhawan, who is also a professional boxer based in Australia, has two other kids from her previous marriage. Shikhar and Aesha welcomed their son Zoraver in 2014.

