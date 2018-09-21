Search

Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika enjoy girl time

Sep 21, 2018, 12:45 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha Mukherjee posted a collage of pictures with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and son Zoravar enjoying the Asia Cup match

A photo collage of Ayesha Dhawan and Ritika Sajdeh

Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha Mukherjee posted a collage of pictures with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and son Zoravar enjoying the Asia Cup match where India beat Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday and wrote: "Great day at the match with @ritssajdeh and #zoraverdhawan too many laughs and fun moments #indiavspakistan #cricket_love #cheersquad #thankyoudubai #beautifulstadium #teamindia #thecoolbreeze."

Ritika Sajdeh, too, shared a few pictures of the two women posing for a selfie as well as another photo on Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

To a great day with a cool breeze ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @aesha.dhawan5 @suhailrajpal

A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) onSep 19, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

âÂ¤ï¸Â

A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) onSep 19, 2018 at 1:11pm PDT

Meanwhile, India are fresh off a win against rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter. While Rohit Sharma starred with 52 runs, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan scored 46 to help India to an eight-wicket win. India will now be facing the shaky and unpredictable neighbours Bangladesh in a challenging match today.

