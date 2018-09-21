Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika enjoy girl time

cricket

A photo collage of Ayesha Dhawan and Ritika Sajdeh

Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha Mukherjee posted a collage of pictures with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh and son Zoravar enjoying the Asia Cup match where India beat Pakistan by eight wickets on Wednesday and wrote: "Great day at the match with @ritssajdeh and #zoraverdhawan too many laughs and fun moments #indiavspakistan #cricket_love #cheersquad #thankyoudubai #beautifulstadium #teamindia #thecoolbreeze."

Ritika Sajdeh, too, shared a few pictures of the two women posing for a selfie as well as another photo on Instagram.

Meanwhile, India are fresh off a win against rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2018 encounter. While Rohit Sharma starred with 52 runs, his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan scored 46 to help India to an eight-wicket win. India will now be facing the shaky and unpredictable neighbours Bangladesh in a challenging match today.

