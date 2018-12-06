Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha has a cute message for him on his birthday

cricket

You are my catalyst to becoming who I truly am. Grateful to you. #myhusband #loveofmylife #soulmate," Ayesha Dhawan wrote

Shikhar Dhawan with wife Ayesha

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's wife Ayesha had a cute message for him as he turned 33 yesterday. "Happy birthday to this incredible being! Really love our journey and all that we have uncovered and experienced together. You are my catalyst to becoming who I truly am. Grateful to you. #myhusband #loveofmylife #soulmate," she wrote.

Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian international cricketer. A left-handed opening batsman and an occasional right-arm off break bowler, he plays for Delhi in domestic cricket and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. He played for the Indian Under-17 and Under-19 teams before making his first-class debut for Delhi in November 2004.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates