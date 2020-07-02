Shikhar-Rohit understand each other's strengths, weaknesses: Irfan Pathan

Rohit Sharma (R) and Shikhar Dhawan greet the crowd after winning the third T20 International cricket match against Bangladesh at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on November 10, 2019. Pic/ AFP

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan seems to be very active on social media with his regular online chat sessions with a sports channel on Twitter. The former all-rounder, in a chat session recently, shared his opinion on how openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are important for team India to win matches.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan speaks about Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan partnership that has been a match-winning combo for Team India, “ We know Shikhar plays very freely. He gives time to Rohit Sharma. We all know how Rohit Sharma is able to change gears very quickly, but he takes time early on."

Irfan Pathan continued, "In cricket, you need someone at the other end to understand your strengths and weakness. Shikhar understands when Rohit Sharma needs time, for at least the few overs to get himself going. So, he used to take the charge and I think that’s what makes him successful. And as soon as the spinners came and Rohit Sharma got settled, he took all the pressure away from Shikhar Dhawan, so that’s why the whole camaraderie really, really went on well for Team India for so many years."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news