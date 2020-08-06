Shilpa Joshi, a 28-year-old girl from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, touching the heights of the sky in Bollywood

Children are full positivity and dreams. The actual meaning of dream are realized when grown up. Bollywood is famous for name, fame and popularity. When someone steps in Bollywood, the only moto is to get all three. Shilpa Joshi, a 28 year old who belongs from Kunihar, district Solan, Himanchal Pradesh, is gaining popularity through her melodious voice.

Since her childhood days she had always dreamt of being a singer but she had never prioritised the same. A shy girl who was unsure about pursuing singing as her career, is now making everyone dance on her voice. After completing her studies, she took a brave decision to take singing as her career.

As she was deeply involved in her studies in her early days, Shilpa took a job in a Corporate Sector. But her endless love for music overtook her job. The first break through was her first single, 'Pehla Pyaar' presented and labelled by Zee Music Company. She believes in the present contemplation and ks hoping for a better future in this industry. She also dream to sing and work in punjabi world.

