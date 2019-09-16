Shilpa Rao on crooning War song Ghungroo

Even though the makers of Ghungroo (War) tout the song to be the first that has been filmed at Italy's Amalfi Coast, singer Shilpa Rao did not have the picturesque location to turn to for inspiration before rendering the track. "When I sang it a year ago, we didn't know any other detail. It was a track on a paper, that's all," says Rao, who has been earning appreciation for how seamlessly her voice enhances Vaani Kapoor's act.

Rao admits that being acquainted with the actor who would eventually lip her words alters the way she renders a song. For Kapoor, she wanted to find a "sweet spot" between edgy and crisp. "A lot of friends have told me I sound different. It was a conscious effort because this is my first attempt at the funk genre, and my first association with Vaani," she says, crediting composers Vishal-Shekhar for beautifully navigating the "cherished but complicated" genre.

