Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn and other celebrities extend Navratri wishes

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 08:20 IST | ANI

Shilpa Shetty, who known for celebrating festivals with great fervour is equally excited for Navaratri

Shilpa Shetty's Instagram account

With the entire nation immersing in the bhakti of Maa Durga, scores of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans on the beginning of Navratri. Shilpa Shetty, who known for celebrating festivals with great fervour is equally excited for Navaratri.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

à¤¨à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¿ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¤­à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤­à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ... à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤µà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤® à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ, à¤ÂÂà¤ª à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤¹à¤¾à¤²à¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤¨à¤¹à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ, à¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂ, à¤®à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤² à¤¨à¤µà¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤¿ à¤¹à¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¥¤à¥¤ à¤ÂÂà¤¯à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¤ . Happy Navratri to all my instafam .. #happynavratri #gratitude #celebrations #love #blessings #blessings #home

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) onSep 29, 2019 at 1:36am PDT

The actor shared a few footages of doing evening aarti with her family on her Instagram stories. She also wished her fans and wrote, "Happy Navaratri to all my Instafam." Esha Deol took to Twitter to wish her fans by posting an image of Goddess Durga and captioned the post, "HappyNavratri2019 to everyone... let the festivities begin."

Actor-turned-politician, Paresh Rawal too extended his wishes to fans writing, "Happy Navratri to all."

"It is festival time all over our country. Beginning with Navratri. Happy blessed Navratri to all of u on Twitter," wrote Hema Malini alongside a picture of Goddess Durga.

Ajay Devgn too wished his fans and followers on social media a "Happy Navratri" by sharing a snapshot.

Extending warm wishes for the ongoing nine-day festivity, Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Badha ne Navaraatri nee khoob khoob shubheksha | #navaraatri." Her message roughly means "Warm wishes to everyone on Navaratri."

