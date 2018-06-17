Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza, Anil Kapoor binge-eat at Shabana Azmi's Eid lunch

Yes, celebrities also have their cheat days, and Saturday was the day. Shilpa Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza binge-ate at Shabana Azmi's Eid lunch

Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shilpa Shetty at Shabana Azmi's residence. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/theshilpashetty

On the auspicious occasion of Eid, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and seasoned lyricist Javed Akhtar hosted a special Eid lunch at their home. The tradition has been on for years now and on Saturday, as everyone celebrated the festival, our Bollywood stars weren't far behind. The actresses, who strive so hard to get a toned and lean body, ditched their diet and snacked on sheer khurma and other lip-smacking desserts.

A host of guests seen in attendance were Shilpa Shetty with husband Raj Kundra, Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza with husband Sahil Sangha, Divya Dutta and many others were part of this treat at Shabana Azmi. The celebrities shared several photos from the gathering. However, a video shared by Shilpa Shetty will show how they couldn't resist their temptation of some delicious sweets. In fact, Anil Kapoor in his desi avatar was seen asking Shilpa to serve him 'kubaani ka meeta'. Later, Shilpa joked about it and said, "This is Anil Kapoor, who also eats!"

She shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote, "Not a Sunday.. but it's EID BINGE.. Rare to get Khubaani ka Meeta with custard and ice cream Yummmmm toh cheat to banta hai.. So when I cheat ( on food only), it has to be worth it, this totally was!!#funday binging with @diamirzaofficial and @aditiraohydari Thanks @anilskapoor for the special appearance with your "2bits" Thankyou and love you @azmishabana18 for the epic spread .

Video courtesy @sahil_insta_sangha ( who patiently tolerated our madness) #stuffed #eidmubarak #instagood #saturdaybinge #cheatmeal #crazy #impromptu (sic)."

