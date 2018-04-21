Shilpa Shetty finds her missing cat Simba

Shilpa Shetty's pet cat Simba is back home. The furry feline, which went missing on Wednesday (as reported in hitlist yesterday), was found in her neighbourhood in Juhu by a security guard

Shilpa Shetty's pet cat Simba is back home. The furry feline, which went missing on Wednesday (as reported in hitlist yesterday), was found in her neighbourhood in Juhu by a security guard. A relieved Shilpa tells us that she will put a GPRS tracking device so that he can never get lost. But most cats are clever enough to find their way home.

On April 20, the actor-entrepreneur posted a picture of the pet and wrote, "Found out through our cameras that Simba walked out of the house around 2 pm on Wednesday. We are desperately searching for him in and around Juhu. He's a beige Himalayan Persian with a grey furry tail. Really worried he hasn't eaten or had water (it's so hot). If someone has found him please feed him wet food, he doesn't like dry food (sic)."

