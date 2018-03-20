Shilpa Shetty gears up for her belly dance act on Swag se Swagat and Laila mein Laila

Shilpa Shetty will performing a belly dance on the finale of the second season of Super Dancer



There is no denying that Shilpa Shetty Kundra was one of the best performers of her time and continues to set the dance floor on fire even today. A classical trained dancer, Shilpa now has a surprise in store for her fans and television audiences as she will performing a belly dance on the finale of the second season of Super Dancer.

A professional trainer has been tutoring Shilpa in the belly dance techniques and the two practise for 2 hours every day for the last one week. Given that the star has always had a passion for dancing and performing, Shilpa is picking the moves up like a pro, however, wants to put in the extra effort to encourage the kids on the show.

Says a source, "Shilpa feels that the kids level of performances are outstanding and she wants to definitely match the barometer they have set for the show.She has been rehearsing for over a week, for over two hours at a stretch".

Shilpa says "I've always enjoyed performing and love learning new forms of dance. This season the kids have really set a benchmark and have been outstanding. Hoping this performance will somewhere match their level and do justice to all the great performances we've seen this season".

