Shilpa Shetty gives some Yoga lessons to Dr Michael Mosley

Shilpa Shetty taught some Yoga to celebrated medical journalist Dr Michael Mosley today in Mumbai



Shilpa Shetty and Dr Michael Mosley

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty met celebrated medical journalist Dr Michael Mosley today in Mumbai and busted some long-standing myths related to health and fitness. The actress who has authored two books gave some Yoga lessons to New York Times bestselling author Dr. Michael Mosley. They also shared tips on how to remain fit and healthy in today's day and age.

Speaking about fitness, Shilpa Shetty said "It's a pleasure to welcome Dr. Michael Mosley to India. He is the man behind intermittent diet where you eat five days a week and fast for two. I am trying to do that for a while since it has many health benefits". She also spoke about the benefits of focused breathing and warm-up before exercising, busted myths about popular Indian food items such as eggs, ghee, coconut oil, turmeric and fruits and taught Michael a couple of yoga poses. Not to miss, her balancing act was on point.

Michael Mosley shared, "It feels great to be back in India and bust some myths about food and fitness with the vivacious and friendly Shilpa Shetty. What worries me about India is the growing tendency of diabetes here. That's because not many people are into any physical activity. Loss of fat can reduce the risk of diabetes and improve other body functions. I urge people here especially the millennials to get involved in some sort of physical activity for better health and lifestyle."

Dr Michael Mosley is a renowned TV presenter and award-winning medical journalist who visited India to celebrate one year anniversary of infotainment channel, Sony BBC Earth. His shows, 'Trust Me I'm a Doctor', 'Meet the Humans', 'The Truth about Exercise' etc. are extremely popular internationally and air exclusively in India on Sony BBC Earth.

Within a year of its launch, the factual entertainment channel Sony BBC Earth has emerged as the No. 1 channel in the Metros as per the latest BARC numbers*. This makes Sony BBC Earth the fastest growing channel in the infotainment category.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates