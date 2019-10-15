Shilpa Shetty graces Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show and we can't wait for the episode!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra may be away from the world of movies but the world of social media continues to keep her connected with her fans. We all know the actress is a fitness freak and an absolute enthusiast. And very similar to her is Kareena Kapoor Khan, the pioneer of the term, Size-Zero in Bollywood. What if the Twain met? What if the two women were under the roof and chatted about their respective careers and fitness regimes on Kareena Kapoor Khan's audio show What Women Want Season 2. Well, they just did, take a look at Shetty's Instagram post right here:

Yes, Shetty graced the couch of Khan's talk show and we cannot wait for the interaction to make its way on the Internet. We assume they may have chatted about everything, right from films to fitness to food, and even their respective husbands and children. Another common factor that binds them together is how they balanced their professional and personal lives and never allowed either of the two to take a toll on them.

Shetty started her career in 1993 and took a break from the world of movies after getting married. Before Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra made it look cool, she represented India at the global platform after she won the reality show, Big Brother, in 2007. Coming to Khan, she still continues to be an active part of the Hindi film industry and is gearing up for as many as three major films.

The first one is Good Newwz, also starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, releasing on December 27. The next release would be Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan's Angrezi Medium, touted to release on March 20, 2020. And last but not the least, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Forrest Gump, releasing on Christmas 2020.

