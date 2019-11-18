Shilpa Shetty has a hilarious name for Vicky Kaushal

The woman who stole our hearts with endless thumkas and gorgeous physique was spotted doing what she does best- talking about food! Yes, we are talking none other than Shilpa Shetty, the only celebrity who does not shy away from indulging in food. The fit and fabulous diva recently lifted weights and did push-ups on TikTok presents Work it Up with host Sophie Choudry while making some delicious revelations. Keeping Shilpa's love for food in mind, the actress was asked to match celebrities' names with various food items and well she did a damn good job!

When asked about Gol Gappa, Shilpa without a blink said, "Alia Bhatt! Teekhi, meethi, cute and chatpati!" But what followed next was something unexpected. When she was asked about Lauki (bottle gourd), Shilpa attributed it to Vicky Kaushal and said, "He is hot and he is good for you! Performances badi kamal ki de raha hai and he's shaped like a lauki".

That's not all! According to Shilpa, the handsome hunk Salman Khan is just like coconut because he is "Bahar se saqht aur andar se naram!" Well, we must say, Shilpa hit the bull's eye. What won our hearts was her response to Pancake and maple syrup, which according to her is Ayushmann Khurana and Tahira for their lovely relationship. The actress also said that Deepika Padukone is malai, for her skin. Looks like the Shilpa Shetty is on a sugar rush and we surely love it!

Catch the entire goof and gossip from TikTok presents Work it Up with Sophie Chowdry, exclusively on VOOT.

