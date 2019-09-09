MENU

Shilpa Shetty hosts husband Raj Kundra's 44th birthday bash

Updated: Sep 09, 2019, 15:16 IST | ANI

While Arpita opted for a silk Fendi shirt paired with trousers for the occasion, Aayush kept it simple with a printed half-sleeved shirt and blue denims

Shilpa Shetty hosts husband Raj Kundra's 44th birthday bash
Raj Kundra with wife Shilpa Shetty

As Raj Kundra turned 44 today, his wife Shilpa Shetty threw a birthday bash for him last night with friends from the film and TV industry in attendance. Dressed to impress, Shilpa and Raj made a glamorous entry to the venue along with Shilpa's younger sister Shamita Shetty.

Shilpa opted for a purple shimmery top paired with a grey mini skirt and looked every bit beautiful. She completed the look with a pair of hot pink stilettos and a fresh face of makeup. However, Raj kept it casual with a black Diesel t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma
Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma

Shamita wore a black printed off-shoulder dress. The bash was attended by R. Madhavan who sported a blue shirt with matching jeans. Another celebrity spotted was Arpita Khan along with her husband Aayush Sharma. While Arpita opted for a silk Fendi shirt paired with trousers for the occasion, Aayush kept it simple with a printed half-sleeved shirt and blue denims.

Next to join the bash was Jackky Bhagnani, dressed in a blue Superdry t-shirt and jeans paired with white casual shoes. Sporting a casual look in a white hoodie paired with ripped blue jeans, TV star Aamir Ali also joined the couple for the celebration.

The much-in-love couple - Shilpa and Raj - never shy away from showing off their feelings in public. While posing for the shutterbugs Shipla planted a kiss on Raj's cheek at the party venue. Shilpa tied the knot with Raj who is a businessman in 2009 and the two are proud parents to a son named Viaan.

