Shilpa Shetty invests in Vagator's popular nightclub; reimagines as all-day eatery

Shilpa Shetty turns restaurateur, reimagines Vagator nightclub as all-day eatery with healthy food on offer

Shilpa Shetty is no stranger to the hospitality sector having been a co-owner of a popular nightspot in Mumbai until not too long ago. Now, the actor has plunged headlong into the food and beverage business - she has invested in Chronicle, the popular beach club in Goa. In keeping with Shetty's love for fitness, it's not surprising that she has expanded the menu to include healthy offerings.

While Chronicle has largely been a popular hotspot since its inception in 2013, Shetty says they have reimagined it as an all-day eatery. "It was more of a night club earlier. But now, we have transitioned it into a day club that opens its doors at 9 am. We are also focusing on the food offerings," says the actor.

The restaurant's idyllic location on the beach makes it the perfect setting for yoga sessions, says Shetty. "We have already successfully launched yoga mornings. It comprises people practising yoga under the guidance of the available trainers, followed by healthy juices and nutritious breakfast."

However, Shetty is quick to add that the club will also offer the best from the world of music. "We have an exciting line-up of the world's best DJs coming to perform here. I plan to expand the brand across the country."

