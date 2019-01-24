Shilpa Shetty: I've had no involvement in my father's business

bollywood

Parhad Amra has claimed that in July 2015, he provided financial help to the Shilpa Shetty's father for his business

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra said she has had no involvement in her late father's business, amid reports that she, her mother and her sister are being dragged to court over a Rs 21 lakh loan taken by Surendra Shetty.

"I have had no involvement in my late father's business ever and have no knowledge of the financial dealing of the company at all. This gentleman is misleading the media. I knew him in the capacity of our family car mechanic, that's all," Shilpa said in a statement.

This has come in response to reports that Parhad Amra, proprietor of an automobile agency, has taken Shilpa, her sister Shamita and their mother Sunanda, to court.

"All payments were made through cheques drawn in favour of Surendra's firm 'Corgifts'," Amra said in a media report.

Amra paid the first instalment of Rs 8 lakh on August 20, 2015, from his automobile agency account, then a second one of Rs 5 lakh on September 5, 2015 from his personal account, and the third one of Rs 8 lakh on October 7, 2015 from his automobile agency's account. All payments were made through cheques drawn in the favour of Surendra's firm 'Corgifts'. Amra further claims that as per their discussion, Surendra was to return the money in January 2017 along with interest at 18 per cent per annum.

