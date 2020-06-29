Shilpa Shetty Kundra binge-watches Aarya, is happy to see Sushmita Sen back!

Actress Sushmita Sen's performance in Aarya has left Shilpa Shetty Kundra in complete awe of her. Taking to Instagram, Shilpa on Sunday penned an appreciation post for Sushmita, calling her "tigress".

"This lockdown has taught me a few things, the first being how important it is to appreciate, if you do then acknowledge and also praise. I feel, we are so miserly with praise... so (Sunday) binge watched 'Aarya' and I have to say I'm so so happy to see you back (with a bang).

"Sushmita, what a splendid job, such a nuanced performance... loved every bit," (sic) Shilpa wrote. Shilpa did not stop here. She continued her post by showering Sushmita with more kind words.

"Wishing you more success in all your endeavours, because you deserve it all. So proud and love you my tigress... you have conquered and how. Wishing you all the luck my friend," (sic) Shilpa added. Have a look at the post right here:

Along with it, she posted a picture in which the beauties can be seen sharing smiles with each other. Responding to Shilpa's post, Sushmita wrote: "You are truly beautiful woman. Thank you so much @theshilpashetty for being ever gracious and genuinely one of a kind."

Aarya is a family crime-thriller drama directed by Neerja fame filmmaker Ram Madhvani.

