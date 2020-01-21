Shilpa Shetty Kundra drapes a velvet sari with elegance, here's proof!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted with husband Raj Kundra at the Mumbai airport. The actress was headed to Delhi, where she was being awarded the Champion of Change 2019 Award by the Government of India. "I am really honoured to receive this award and I feel it is every citizen's duty to keep their country clean. Cleanliness starts from the mind. When we keep our homes clean, then why not our country? This year I have planted 480 trees to offset my entire carbon footprint. It's every citizen's responsibility to take care of our precious planet not just for the present but also our future," said the actress.

Shilpa Shetty opted for a floral velvet sari for the outing. She showed off her ethnic side in this maroon outfit. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) onJan 20, 2020 at 5:38am PST

Beige velvet sari:

Explore the collection of beautifully designed saris on Amazon. Each piece is elegantly crafted and will surely add a touch of elegance to your wardrobe. Pair this piece with heels or flats for a graceful look. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 449 only. Shop here.

Monochrome velvet sari:

This will be a perfect addition to your ethnic collection. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 499 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Women's velvet sari with blouse piece:

Festivals are not far away, and the best way to celebrate them is by dressing up in your best traditional attire. A sari is one such attire that will never go out of fashion. A sari in Indian culture is not just an attire, but it's our tradition embedded in it, passing on from one generation to the next. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 599 only. Shop here.

Embellished velvet sari:

Gracefully woven by skilled artisans using quality thread, this sari makes a perfect addition to your wardrobe for any occasion. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates