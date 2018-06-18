Shilpa Shetty Kundra isn't pregnant

Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to social media to clear the air

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Soon after being spotted outside a diagnostic lab recently, rumours about Shilpa Shetty Kundra's pregnancy started doing the rounds. The actor took to social media to clear the air.

"#ShilpaKoKyaHua KUCH NAHI! (Nothing) Hey Bhagwan (Oh my God)... I get a preventive health check done at SRL regularly to know that my body is as healthy on the inside as the outside. Something we all must do. What's all the fuss about! And no not pregnant (sic)," tweeted the 43-year-old.

After co-authoring a book and unveiling a line of yoga DVDs, Shilpa Shetty is set to launch a health and wellness app. Aware that every user may have a different set of fitness goals or problem areas to tackle, the actor says she has designed the app in such a way that it offers customised fitness solutions. "The app has 200 hours of footage, with me doing every aasan and workout regimen. We have designed different programmes based on the users' needs. If you have flabby arms, there's a programme dedicated to toning them. There's a separate programme for tighter glutes; another one if you want to lose weight in 21 days," says Shetty. The app, slated to launch in three months, will also have the actor dole out tips on healthy food habits. "We have a section on nutrition and cooking. This app is my way of giving back to society."

