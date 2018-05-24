Shilpa Shetty Kundra named among top fitness influencers in India

Besides Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also made it to the coveted list

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has featured in the list of '30 Top Health and Fitness Influencers in India' by a leading platform in fitness. The 42-year-old actress has been a strong supporter of fitness and yoga. She has made several fitness videos and clips to inspire people to get fit and incorporate exercises into their lifestyle.

She has even released a couple of DVDs featuring her doing yoga in the past. More recently, she published a book, 'The diary of a domestic diva', under which she released recipes, fitness mantras, and other household hacks. Besides Shilpa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli also made it to the coveted list.

Talking about how she has been able to influence people about the importance of health and fitness in all these years, the actor said, "Honestly, there's no modus operandi, it's just a clear intent, focusing on label reading, chewing, breathing, and debunking myths regarding food and health".

Shilpa Shetty Kundra further explained, "I want to make use of my social media sites to encourage people in the right direction, and tell them how just a few lifestyle modifications can make wonders. I feel really happy when they react positively and appreciate the effort. Now, that for me is the biggest reward."

