Shilpa Shetty Kundra on embracing motherhood again: Went through postpartum depression

2020 has been a special year for Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She first welcomed motherhood again through surrogacy and introduced her daughter Samisha with a heartfelt Instagram post. She also embraced vegetarianism a few weeks back. And now in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, she has spoken about both!

First talking about her newborn daughter, the actress said, "I flew private to bring Samisha home because there was no way in hell that I'd bring a baby born three weeks prematurely, with masks and all. A few days later, the nationwide lockdown was announced and I'm grateful for this time with my baby, which, as an actress, I wouldn't have got otherwise."

Taking about welcoming motherhood at the age of 45, Kundra stated, "It feels surreal when people ask me how my 'children' are doing. At 45, to have a newborn, takes guts. The first time around, you are breastfeeding and tired all the time. You feel like a cow. I also went through postpartum depression, though I bounced out of it in about two weeks."

Shedding light on quitting non-vegetarian food and embracing vegetarianism, this is what the actress had to say- "It was hard for both of us (Raj Kundra). Whenever I saw mom eat fish or red meat, I felt like how Tom and Jerry did at the sight of food."

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for her comeback in Bollywood with two films, Sabbir Khan's Nikamma and Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. The former was slated to release on June 5 and the latter on August 12, but due to the lockdown, the new release dates are yet to be announced.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan's Baazigar in 1993 and went on to be a part of films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Insaaf, Dhadkan, Rishtey, Badhaai Ho Badhaai, Phir Milenge, Auzaar, Apne, and Life In A Metro. She also won the reality show, Big Brother, which led to a tremendous rise in her popularity both in India and the West!

