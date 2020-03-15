Shilpa Shetty Kundra spreads awareness about COVID-19

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to Twitter to spread awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The caption of Kundra's Saturday tweet read: "Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic. Follow these measures as stated by who, stay safe, and take care of everyone around you! Precaution is better than cure. We can get through this together. Take care!"

Coronavirus has been declared a pandemic. Follow these measures as stated by who, stay safe, and take care of everyone around you! Precaution is better than cure. We can get through this together. Take care!#COVID19… https://t.co/vqK5Srka9k — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 14, 2020

The tweet towards the end, provided a link to a post on the 44-year-old's Instagram page which comprised a series of 10 infographic images issued by the World Health Organization.

Each picture gave detailed information about the precautions one should take against the highly contagious disease. The message comes at a time when more than 80 people in India have been found to be infected by the novel coronavirus.

