Shilpa Shetty Kundra: This time with my son and newborn daughter is so precious

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra finds the current time of staying home precious as she can spend many more moments with her son Viaan and her newborn daughter Samisha, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in February.

"I couldn't have timed it better. It's God's grace, it worked perfectly in my scheme of things. This time is so precious with my son and with my newborn. I can only be thankful and have utmost gratitude for the way things have panned out," Shilpa told IANS.

However, she shared that despite being caught up with work she ensures that she makes time for her family. "Despite being busy, I would still make time for family, but not like this. I just feel that it's really what I wanted so badly and I feel in a way I manifested it," she said.

What has this pandemic taught Shilpa? "The universe knows how to reset, to teach us patience and value for what we have. Hope we learn from this experience and come out stronger," she told IANS.

On the film front, Shilpa is all set to make her comeback as an actress with roles in the upcoming films, Nikamma and Hungama 2.

