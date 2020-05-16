Shilpa Shetty Kundra TikToks to Top 50 with her hilarious videos

Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her rib-tickling videos along with her husband and son, sometimes even with her sister Shamita. The entire Shetty-Kundra family is trying hard to avoid boredom during the lockdown and also keep their fans entertained through the shutdown, so much so that now her TikTok account is among the top 50 in the world.

Successful in spreading some cheer in these difficult times amid the lockdown, Shilpa has a whopping 17.3 million followers. Her TikTok account is one among the top 50 globally, alongside the likes of Hollywood personalities The Rock (24.2 million followers), Will Smith (23.1 million followers) and Selena Gomez (18.4 million followers).

"We are all in an unusual and unprecedented situation. It pains me to watch the news, other than the 'virus' there's very little that's positive! In the midst of this crisis, as a respite I decided to entertain myself with these videos and even featured my husband and made him the scapegoat cause he was the only actor I got in this lockdown," she said.

Shilpa is ecstatic that people are appreciating her videos.

She said: "I'm just glad people are appreciating them cause I realised how badly people wanted something to laugh about. It makes me so happy to hear that my videos put a smile on most people's faces. The fact that my account made it to the top 50 worldwide means that people have a sense of humour, and I was successful in spreading some cheer in these difficult times."

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be next seen in Nikamma, which will also see Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles among others. The film was supposed to release on June 5, 2020, but after the coronavirus outbreak, many releases have been delayed.

On the personal front, Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on 22 November 2009. Later, the actress welcomed Viaan Raj Kundra, on May 21, 2012. In February 2020, Shilpa and Raj also welcomed their baby girl Samisha, via surrogacy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS