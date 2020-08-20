Shilpa Shetty Kundra: When I see my hair and makeup in old movies, I want to hide under the chair

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the Bollywood actress who rose to fame for her svelte body, workout regimes and incredible fashion sense, got in a chat and revealed how it was working with Shah Rukh Khan when she was just a teenager. The actress made her acting debut with Baazigar, ad ever since then, there was no turning back for Shilpa Shetty Kundra!

In the interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa shared, "The first film I shot for was Gaata Rahe Mera Dil. Ronit Roy, who was a big name at the time after Jaan Tere Naam, and his brother Rohit, were my co-stars and I had shot for my introduction scene with the latter. The makers had announced my debut with a huge close-up picture in a trade paper. But the film never saw the light of the day. However, my picture got noticed and landed me Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan, who I had been a fan of since his Fauji days."

Sharing her first experience of shooting for a romantic scene, "I was just 17 then, straight out of college, and though a lot of boys liked me, I hadn't even hugged one before. I was really innocent, but luckily, the song required me to look nervous, so it worked."

A piece of advice by Shah Rukh Khan did help her groom as an actress. "I didn't even know how to lip-sync and was standing with my back to the camera for my first scene. Rekha Chinni Prakash, the choreographer, kept screaming "cut" and telling me my hair was obstructing the shot. Thank God for Shah Rukh, who took me aside and told me that the camera is my audience so even though I was giving beautiful expressions, no one could see. That bit of advice has stayed with me."

Honestly, I didn't think I would last this long. Looking back, I think I got the hang of acting only after Dhadkan. After the Main Khiladi Tu Anari chartbuster, Churake Dil Mera, I hit the jackpot. I didn't come from a filmy background, so it was all about buying a car and a bigger house. Thankfully, the audience was much more forgiving back then. When I see my hair and makeup in old movies, I want to hide under the chair," concluded Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

The actress embarrassed motherhood via surrogacy earlier this year, and the entire family accepted veganism in July 2020. Shilpa Shetty Kundra married Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009, and the duo welcomed their baby boy Viaan Raj Kundra, on May 21, 2012.

