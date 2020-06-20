Shilpa Shetty Kundra wishes mother Sunanda on her birthday, calls her wind beneath her wings

Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty celebrates her birthday today, June 20. The actress took to Instagram to post a sweet message to wish her mother. She called her mother the wind beneath her wings.

Shilpa shared a beautiful throwback picture with her mother and wrote, "Someone up there was mighty pleased with me...He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings. I just want to say, I'm really grateful for you, Ma. Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you @sunandashetty10. #Maa #Birthday #family #world #blessed #gratitude #love #unconditionallove (sic)".

Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra, with whom she was co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals on November 22, 2009. Shilpa gave birth to a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, on May 21, 2012. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha in February this year through surrogacy.

Recently, she shared a beautiful video with her daughter on her Instagram handle. In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen enjoying some happy moments.

Recently, she shared a beautiful video with her son on her Instagram handle. In the video, one can see her son giving her a massage. Viaan being the obedient son gives his mum a massage while doting mother Shilpa promises to bake a cake for him as a barter deal.

In a recent interview, she spoke about how she has been coping up with the lockdown that has been going on for the last two months due to the Coronavirus outbreak, facing issues relating to her daughter Samisha. She spoke about the problems she had to face due to the lockdown and how she was worried about Samisha.

She said, "I can't call it a problem because people will laugh and say that this can't even be a problem. I'm not breastfeeding obviously so you need the right formula that's easy on the child. Not finding the formula powder for my baby was a genuine problem because the imports had shut. Only a mother can understand that when a child is used to a certain formula you don't want to change it. It's a problem but it's not an impossibility to cope with."

