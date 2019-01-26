Shilpa Shetty Kundra: Women don't need to prove themselves to anyone

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra says that women don't have to prove themselves to anyone of their capabilities

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra says that women don't have to prove themselves to anyone of their capabilities. Shilpa is one of the judges of the show Super Dancer Chapter - 3. This weekend, the show's young contestants, the super gurus and the super judges will be seen celebrating the 70th Republic Day with great enthusiasm.

One act highlighted the challenges that women face and how they are considered weak and less than men in every aspect, read a statement. "We women don't need to prove ourselves to anyone of our capabilities. God himself has given us females, the power to carry out his job of bringing new life into this world. He chose us because we are stronger. We should keep doing what we love doing without feeling the need to depend ourselves on others," Shilpa said.

Shilpa has a son named Viaan Raj Kundra.

