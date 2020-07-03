Shilpa Shetty on Saroj Khan's demise: Can't forget the moment I first met you

Shilpa Shetty has expressed her sorrow of the demise of choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away following a massive heart attack in Mumbai on Friday morning. As a tribute to the dance maestro, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her fond memories with Khan, along with a throwback photo.

In the caption of the picture, that sees Shilpa with Saroj Khan, Akshay Kumar on the sets of one of their films in the 90s, she wrote, "A LEGEND has left us. Can't forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph 'Kitaabe' and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn't believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came 'Churake dil', which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me 'how' to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best! Will miss you. Churake dil mera #Saroj ji chale. May you rest in peace, Masterji! Strength and love to the family to cope with this irreparable loss [sic]"

Saroj Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday.

Akshay Kumar too took to Twitter to mourn the death of Khan. Here's what he wrote on Twitter:

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace ðð» — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan, who was fondly called as "Masterji" in the industry, has worked in over 2000 songs. Her most famous collaborations were with Madhuri Dixit for ("Dhak dhak karne laga") and Sridevi ("Hawa hawai") among many others.

