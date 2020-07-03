Shilpa Shetty on Saroj Khan's demise: Can't forget the moment I first met you
Shilpa Shetty has mourned the loss of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan saying 'A legend has left us'
Shilpa Shetty has expressed her sorrow of the demise of choreographer Saroj Khan, who passed away following a massive heart attack in Mumbai on Friday morning. As a tribute to the dance maestro, Shilpa took to Instagram to share her fond memories with Khan, along with a throwback photo.
In the caption of the picture, that sees Shilpa with Saroj Khan, Akshay Kumar on the sets of one of their films in the 90s, she wrote, "A LEGEND has left us. Can't forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph 'Kitaabe' and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn't believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came 'Churake dil', which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me 'how' to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best! Will miss you. Churake dil mera #Saroj ji chale. May you rest in peace, Masterji! Strength and love to the family to cope with this irreparable loss [sic]"
Saroj Khan was 71 and had been admitted to a Bandra hospital for a fortnight for breathing and diabetes problems. She was suffering from multiple health issues, but had tested negative for COVID-19, and the end came around 1.30 am on Friday.
Akshay Kumar too took to Twitter to mourn the death of Khan. Here's what he wrote on Twitter:
Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace ðð»— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020
One of the most prominent choreographers in Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan, who was fondly called as "Masterji" in the industry, has worked in over 2000 songs. Her most famous collaborations were with Madhuri Dixit for ("Dhak dhak karne laga") and Sridevi ("Hawa hawai") among many others.
Born on November 22, 1948, Saroj Khan's birth name was Nirmala Nagpal. She started out in films at the age of three as a child actor before a stint as a backup dancer in the fifties. (All pictures/Saroj Khan's official Instagram account)
One of the most prolific choreographers of the Hindi film industry, Saroj Khan was fondly called Masterji in Bollywood. The ace choreographer had called the shots in over 2,000 songs spanning over three and a half decades.
As a choreographer, Saroj Khan started her journey in the film industry in the early seventies. But she became a household name and gained immense popularity in the mid to late eighties, first directing dances for Sridevi, and then Madhuri Dixit.
In picture: On Madhuri Dixit's birthday, Saroj Khan posted this picture of her teaching 'Choli Ke Piche Kya Hai' dance steps to the actress. "Happy birthday M.D, my inspiration. You are my love for dancing. God give you a long long long life, his blessing should always be on you, God give you good health and keep you wealthy. God bless your children and Dr. Nene. Lots of love, Master Ji," she wrote in the caption.
Saroj Khan started out choreographing with the 1974 film, Geeta Mera Naam. She directed songs for the Tamil film Thai Veedu in 1983, and also worked in Subhash Ghai's superhit Hero the same year.
However, it was the 1986 film Nagina that made Saroj Khan a household name. Sridevi's iconic dance 'Main naagin tu sapera' in that film continues to be a popular number even today.
Saroj Khan's choreography for Sridevi the next year in Mr India, particularly the song Hawaa Hawaii then scaled popularity.
Saroj Khan won the National Award thrice in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola re dola' in Devdas, picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan.
In 2006, Saroj Khan was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, Sringaram.
In 2008, she won the award for the song 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' filmed on Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met.
Lately, Saroj Khan had been selective with signing new projects. Her recent works include choreographing Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika and Madhuri Dixit in Kalank last year.
Over the past few weeks, Saroj Khan, who was diabetic, had complained of breathing problems, following which she was admitted to Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital. Since last month, she had been experiencing multiple health issues, though she had tested negative for COVID-19.
In picture: Saroj Khan had shared this picture of Rekha and wrote in the caption, "#majorthrowback to Rekha ji's World Tour Show '99 with my daughter @sukainanagpal"
After a cardiac arrest on Thursday night, Saroj Khan passed away. She is survived by her husband, son and two daughters.
A look at some candid pictures of Saroj Khan, during her younger days:
Saroj Khan with Sanjay Dutt
Saroj Khan with Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Saawariya, which marked the actor's debut in Bollywood.
Saroj Khan with Aishwarya Rai in the 90s
Saroj Khan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan
Saroj Khan with Preity Zinta
