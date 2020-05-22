Shilpa Shetty posts birthday wishes and prayers for son Viaan

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan celebrated his eighth birthday today, and the doting mother expressed her love and prayers for the little boy onb social media.

"Amid all the things I love to do with you, spending time and watching you grow up are my favourite... On this day and every day, I hope and pray you get all that your heart desires and much more. Mumma and Papa love you! Happy birthday, my darling," Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, she posted a video that shows a few moments from the little boy's life. Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra too wished the boy on social media. "Happy birthday my dear son my life my heartbeat. Thank you God for the most amazing kind caring and adorable son. @viaanrajkundra Viaan I am so proud of you. May you stay blessed and grounded always. Love your best friend and your papa," Raj posted.

Raj and Shilpa also have a baby girl, Samisha.

