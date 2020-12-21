Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty off to Goa to celebrate Christmas; shares pictures and videos

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an airplane before flying off to Goa on vacation.

The Dhadkan star took to her Instagram on Sunday and shared the boomerang along with the lyrics from her 2008 superhit song 'Shut Up & Bounce' from the movie Dostana as her caption. She wrote, "Time to shut up and bounce! #happyholidays all @shamitashetty_official #sistersquad #traveldiaries #holidays #fun #gratitude #happiness."

Her sister Shamita Shetty also shared the same boomerang on her page and wrote, "It's holidayyy timeeee finally!! #familytime #funtimes #love #instadaily @theshilpashetty."

Shilpa has flown off to Goa with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, daughter Samisha and other members of her family in order to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

The 45-years old actor, who has been on a sabbatical from films, will be soon seen in the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma' along with Shirley Sethia and Abhimanyu Dassani.

