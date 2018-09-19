Shilpa Shetty: Will return to Bollywood if the offer is interesting

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty is currently gearing up for her upcoming 10-episode web series, Hear Me. Love Me

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra said she is open to working again in Bollywood if she is offered interesting scripts. Acting had taken a back seat for Shetty, 43, after her marriage to businessman Raj Kundra, and the birth of their son, Viaan.

Shetty, whose last full-fledged feature was 2007's Apne, said, "I am open to going back to the movies and acting again, because my son is going to be six. It works in my scheme of things. If I get anything interesting [project], then why not? Earlier, I had closed the door even though my friends would offer me movies. I have read a couple of interesting films. But I can't do things half-heartedly."

The actor's upcoming 10-episode web series, Hear Me. Love Me, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 28. The series follows a single woman looking for love. She sets her up on three dates in a single day, but she is not allowed to see what her dates look like. The suitors will wear a mini camera, and share details about their lives, without revealing their faces. The idea is to eliminate looks as the deciding factor in choosing a partner.

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra launches poker app

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever