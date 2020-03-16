Shilpa Shetty wishes daughter Samisha on her first milestone in the most adorable way possible!

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were planning another child for long and that was when the couple decided to embrace parenthood again through surrogacy. They welcomed the newest member of the family in the form of Samisha, a beautiful daughter.

And now, as the toddler completes a month, the actress took to her Instagram account and wrote an adorable and emotional caption. She wrote- "Your first milestone, my princess SAMISHA... Happy One month to you. Love you to the moon and back..."(sic)

Take a look right here:

Actor Rohit Roy commented- Awwww, director Sabbir Khan commented with followers and hearts. And indeed, this post is all about heart. Coming to Shetty's work front, she has two films coming up in 2020 after a gap of over 13 years. She was last seen in the 2007 hit, Apne.

In 2020, she'll be seen in Sabbir Khan's Nikamma and Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, releasing on June 5 and August 14 respectively.

