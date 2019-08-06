Shilpa Shetty's new pic motivates fans to stay fit

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty's love for fitness is only too well known, and the actress never tires of encouraging fans to follow a regime to stay in shape

The image was sourced from Shilpa Shetty's official Instagram account

Shilpa Shetty's love for fitness is only too well known, and the actress never tires of encouraging fans to follow a regime to stay in shape. The 44-year-old actress has now shared a picture on Instagram, where she is seen working out. The accompanying text reads: "30 days to make a habit, 90 days to make it a lifestyle. #ShilpaKaMantra."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) onAug 5, 2019 at 10:56pm PDT

"The start will always be the toughest hurdle to cross. But the day you begin, is also the day you've won half that battle. Good habits become a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle = healthy, happy you," went Shilpa's caption.

In a recent interview, the actress, who is also a Yoga expert, said: "We are yet to learn a lot of things about yoga, we know so little about it. I feel the people of our country do not value yoga that much. Yoga, as a science, deserves a lot more importance at least in India. Look at the western countries and how they are utilising yoga to stay fit. I am trying to create awareness about yoga and fitness every day and regularly post on social media on this topic."

On the work front, the actress is all set to make a comeback on the big screen after a 13-year-sabbatical. She will be seen in Nikamma, a romantic comedy starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, and directed by Sabbir Khan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates