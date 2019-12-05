Shimla man volunteers to be executioner to hang Nirbhaya case convicts

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shimla: A social activist from the city has offered his services as a temporary executioner in Tihar jail, New Delhi so that justice may be given to the perpetrators of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Ravi Kumar said he has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his appointment on a temporary basis, as currently there is no executioner in the Tihar jail. "Appoint me executioner. So the Nirbhaya case convicts can be hanged soon and her soul rests in peace," he said.

The social activist added that he was troubled by the rising instances of rape in the country. "It has been seven years and such incidents are increasing across the country. It is painful to hear the news about rape case in Telangana and also Kotkhai rape case of Shimla," he said. "I want to set an example. I am sure this will reduce the rape cases by 50 per cent after these convicts are hanged. I am hopeful the President will allow me for this as I am offering my services free of cost," Kumar said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received the mercy plea of a convict of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case after it was rejected by the Delhi government. Delhi government on Sunday recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the case. After which the petition was placed before the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi for consideration and subsequently was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal of the convict Vinay Sharma and had upheld the sentence pronounced by the trial court in the matter. "It is the fittest case to reject the mercy petition, keeping in view the heinous and gravest crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant," observed the Delhi government.MHA will send the plea to the President soon.

