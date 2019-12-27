Shimla Mirchi Trailer: Hema Malini to make a thunderous comeback with this film

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hema Malini is all set to make a comeback with Ramesh Sippy's film Shimla Mirchi. The makers of the film also starring Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh have just released the trailer of the film, and it sure looks interesting! Take a look below:

"It's ('Shimla Mirchi' is) a very unusual film. It's a rom-com and the treatment of the film is going to be very different. I am extremely excited to romance Hema Malini on screen," Rajkummar told IANS in an old interview.

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy has reunited with 'dream girl' Hema Malini once again after the duo delivered Bollywood's cult classic Sholay over three decades ago. Shimla Mirchi is a romantic comedy film, and if reports are to be believed, it is a story about how a single mother and her daughter fall in love with the same man.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, and directed by Ramesh Sippy, Shimla Mirchi will hit theatres on January 3, 2020.

