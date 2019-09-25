The recent IIFA awards in the city saw several fashion hits and misses — Deepika Padukone's purple trail gown seemed right out of the MET Gala, which, accompanied by Ranveer's combat boots, suit and red... err... drape look, complete with a cane, definitely made them the odd couple. While Aditi Rao Hydari sizzled in her leggy number, it was actor Vicky Kaushal, known for his dapper do, who was called out for excessive bling. For, his shiny black pants managed to gleam so much that they appeared silver-blue when the cameras went off on the red carpet.

While bling is in and sparkly tops and coats look great when not overdone, shiny pants are a bit tricky to get right. Stylist Maneka Harisinghani, who works with Malaika Arora and Ayushman Khurrana, helps decode blingy lowers for men.

Print for the win

Be prepared to not just get heads turning but eyeballs rolling as well. A shiny, printed two-piece works best. Make sure they have the same pattern and are in the same shade, just like Ranveer Singh (below) has.

Opt for plain shoes without any print or bling to them.

Keep the accessories — watch and hat — basic. They shouldn't take the attention away from the outfit. Go for a darker shade.

Comfy dapper

Go for sheen during the day and bling in the evenings so your outfit doesn't stick out too much. If you are opting for shiny lowers and jacket, ensure that they are the same colour to avoid a clash.

A bomber jacket in the same shade, like Nick Jonas (left) flaunted recently, works best for a casual and semi-formal outing. If you are colour blocking, opt for one that's darker than the shade of your lowers.

You can also opt for bold, bright colours, but ensure you pick a plain black or white tee for colour blocking.

Leather love

The best way to wear shiny pants is to opt for a pair of leather ones like Jeff Goldblum. Black works well; tan and olive are the other favourites.

Pair them with a black leather or denim jacket and a plain white or black shirt.

Avoid an all-leather and all-black look. Go for nudes or subtle colours unless you want to make a statement.

Casual and OTT

Pairing shiny pants with an oversized sweatshirt or black shirt like Harry Styles (above), works best for a casual look.

Monogrammed or graphic pairings with accents of jewellery and a pair of coloured kicks look great, unless they are in a shade that clashes. You can even go for PVC pants for an edgy and futuristic look.

Glitter is another option if you want to make a bold statement like St­y­l­es (below), but make sure you wear it only to red carpet events. Make sure the top is either white, or glitter (in the same shade). Nothing else works. Opt for plain shoes.

