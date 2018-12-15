Shine on

Dec 15, 2018, 12:15 IST | Karishma Kuenzang

Move over LBD, the LGD aka Little Glitter Dress is the new party must-have. We get the experts to dress you up to make eyes turn

Style Guide

Pear shaped:
Taapsee Pannu
* A well-fitted, structured dress works, but keep the length below the knee if you are on the heavier side. A tube works as it shows off your collarbone.
* Opt for playful colours. White with some metallic silver would be ideal.
* Pair it with black gladiator heels, if you are 5'4'' or taller.
* Choose accessories like arm bracelets or wear a watch and stack it up with bracelets.
* If you are wearing a tube dress, wear a choker with it.

Alia Bhatt

Petite:
Alia Bhatt
* The below-the-knee-length is good for an elegant chic look. Opt for a trail, to add flow.
* Going for a body-hugging, sequined dress with a deep neck will make you look taller.
* A cinched waistline, defined shoulders and well-fitted sleeves will ensure the look doesn't seem inexpensive.
* Pastels look good. Darker shades and black work well if you are light complexioned.
* If you are about 5' tall, pair the dress with high heels. Opt for basic earrings like studs.

Malaika Arora

Curvy:
Malaika Arora
* Go for a mid-thigh length dress if you have toned legs. It will accentuate your curves and make you look tall.
* Nudes, silver and golds work well for this body type. Multicoloured stripes also work as long as they don't clash.
* Malaika also does a lot of bold cuts. So, make sure your dress is figure-hugging. Going backless is a great option. V-necks work perfectly for this look.
* Pair your dress with sleek nude pumps. Opt for brave make-up, which isn't too loud.
* Tie your hair up, preferably in a high pony.

Inputs: Namrata Harisinghani and Maneka Harisinghani
Pics/Getty Images

Compiled by Karishma Kuenzang

