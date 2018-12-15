things-to-do

Move over LBD, the LGD aka Little Glitter Dress is the new party must-have. We get the experts to dress you up to make eyes turn

Style Guide

Pear shaped:

Taapsee Pannu

* A well-fitted, structured dress works, but keep the length below the knee if you are on the heavier side. A tube works as it shows off your collarbone.

* Opt for playful colours. White with some metallic silver would be ideal.

* Pair it with black gladiator heels, if you are 5'4'' or taller.

* Choose accessories like arm bracelets or wear a watch and stack it up with bracelets.

* If you are wearing a tube dress, wear a choker with it.

Petite:

Alia Bhatt

* The below-the-knee-length is good for an elegant chic look. Opt for a trail, to add flow.

* Going for a body-hugging, sequined dress with a deep neck will make you look taller.

* A cinched waistline, defined shoulders and well-fitted sleeves will ensure the look doesn't seem inexpensive.

* Pastels look good. Darker shades and black work well if you are light complexioned.

* If you are about 5' tall, pair the dress with high heels. Opt for basic earrings like studs.

Curvy:

Malaika Arora

* Go for a mid-thigh length dress if you have toned legs. It will accentuate your curves and make you look tall.

* Nudes, silver and golds work well for this body type. Multicoloured stripes also work as long as they don't clash.

* Malaika also does a lot of bold cuts. So, make sure your dress is figure-hugging. Going backless is a great option. V-necks work perfectly for this look.

* Pair your dress with sleek nude pumps. Opt for brave make-up, which isn't too loud.

* Tie your hair up, preferably in a high pony.

Inputs: Namrata Harisinghani and Maneka Harisinghani

Pics/Getty Images

Compiled by Karishma Kuenzang

