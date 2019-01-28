Shinwari, Imam star as Pakistan level series after Sarfraz ban

cricket

Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan shrugged off a four-match suspension imposed on captain Sarfraz Ahmed with a crushing eight-wicket win over South Africa in the fourth ODI at the Wanderers Stadium here yesterday.

The result levelled the five-match series at 2-2. Pakistan's bowlers set up the win, bowling out South Africa for 164. Imam-ul-Haq made 71 before playing a loose shot when the scores were level as Pakistan cruised to victory with 18.3 overs to spare.

Stand-in captain Shoaib Malik said at the after-match presentation that Pakistan only found out after they arrived at the ground that Sarfraz had been banned under the ICC's anti-racism code for remarks aimed at South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the second match in Durban on Tuesday.

The ban had still not been announced by the ICC when Malik walked out for the toss. Malik handled his bowlers and fielders astutely and South Africa were kept under pressure almost from the time he won the toss and sent them in on a pitch which had early life.

Shaheen Shah Afridi made two early strikes before Hashim Amla (59) and captain Faf du Plessis (57) made half-centuries and put on 101 for the third wicket. Later, pacer Usman Shinwari claimed four wickets in six balls. He finished with 4-35.

