A shirtless Salman Khan is all pumped up in this post workout picture

The lockdown has made Salman Khan hit the gym with a vengeance. Late Friday night, the actor dropped a post-workout picture on Instagram, which displayed his bulging biceps. The 54-year-old whose physique reveals his passion for fitness gave a sneak peek into his workout session.

Sharing the photo which seems to be straight from the gym at his Panvel farmhouse, Salman wrote in the caption, "Just finished working out (sic)". The actor can be seen checking his cellphone after a workout. The actor is seen shirtless and lets his ripped biceps and six-pack abs do the talking.

View this post on Instagram Just finished working out .... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onJun 26, 2020 at 12:52pm PDT

Salman can be seen checking his cellphone. Is the superstar catching up on what the social media trolls have been up to? Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the late actor's fans have accused him of being part of the industry's elite gang and promoting his favourites. Though Khan opened up and requested his legion of fans to stand with Rajput's followers 'as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful', the backlash continues. There has also been a drastic fall in Bhai's social media followers after the SSR incident.

Recently, Salman posted a photograph on Instagram where Jacqueline can be sneakily seen clicking his picture as he was busy with his workout. "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori Chupke chupke... she took one more after that which she will post on her own," Salman wrote with the image.

Jacqueline has been spending her quarantine time with the superstar at his Panvel farmhouse. The actress had also shared a picture of the superstar from his workout session on her Instagram profile. A shirtless Salman looks all bulked up in the picture as he sweats out at his gym. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the Kick actress wrote, "Gifted or just very hard-working?? I feel he's grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him @beingsalmankhan to all the Salman Khan fans, there’s a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe! #lockdown #pyaarkarona (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) onMay 1, 2020 at 5:43am PDT

In other news, the superstar who has been holed up at his Panvel farmhouse, Arpita Farms, since the lockdown was announced in March — is apparently in talks with a leading television channel to develop his stay as a series. What was supposed to be a work trip with director Abhiraj Minawala and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma had quickly turned into a mini-lockdown when Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha DeSousa and Niketan Madhok, among others, joined them at the Panvel estate. While some of his friends returned to the city earlier this month, Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, DeSousa and her kids, and Khan's manager stayed put. Khan too returned to the Panvel farmhouse after visiting father Salim Khan in Mumbai.

