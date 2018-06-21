Shiv Sena accuses BJP of 'spreading anarchy' in Jammu and Kashmir

Through their editorial mouthpiece - Saamana, the Shiv Sena likened the BJP's exit from their alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the British leaving Indian in 1947

Uddhav Thackeray

The Shiv Sena on Thursday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that they fled Jammu and Kashmir after "spreading anarchy" in the state.

Through their editorial mouthpiece - Saamana, the Shiv Sena likened the BJP's exit from their alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the British leaving Indian in 1947. They further claimed that the situation in the state was never as bad as it was under the BJP-PDP governance.

Taking an aim at the BJP-PDP alliance, they stated that it was a foolish decision and that it was formed because of the BJP's greed of getting their hold on another state. They claimed that it demonstrated the overconfidence and the arrogance of the BJP, the consequences of which were paid for by the soldiers of the Indian Army and the people of Kashmir.

They further stated that one of the key factors of the BJP winning the 2014 general elections was the promise to address the Valley issue and the total eradication of terrorists, and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that he would deal with the issues in the state with a '56-inch chest.'

Highlighting how the security personnel were killed in the state on a regular basis, the Sena said that the Defense Minister's reactions came only in the form of a few tweets of tributes and condolences.

They also took a dig at the Prime Minister's frequent foreign tours, saying that while he was touring the world, the United Nations blamed the BJP government for violating human rights in Kashmir. They also mentioned how Hindu extremist organisations like the Bajrang Dal and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad were in the same category as Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Hizbul Mujahideen.

They also claimed that schemes like demonitisation had failed in every way to curb the menace in the state.

The Shiv Sena concluded by saying that the way the BJP had pinned the blame for all their failures in the state on Mufti and fled was similar to how the British had left India in tatters.

For those unversed, the Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir came into effect after Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the state's Chief Minister, following the BJP's withdrawal from its alliance with the PDP.

The differences between the two parties cropped up following the government's decision to resume anti-terror operations in the state, which were suspended during Ramzan.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates