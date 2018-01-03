Shiv Sena alleges political vendetta behind Bhima-Koregaon violence

Raut further averred that leaders from other states should not disturb peace of another state like it happened in Maharashtra

In wake of the ongoing protests and bandh across Maharashtra against the Bhima-Koregaon violence, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that someone is trying to gain political advantage by creating all such nuisance across the state. Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "There is a 200 years old history but there should be no riots in the name of history. When that war took place all castes and communities were united and fought their enemy together but today we are fighting over castes and communities and celebrating Shaurya Diwas. This is absolutely wrong. There is someone who wants to take political advantage of this situation but the person will be soon exposed."



Raut further asserted that it is the responsibility of state government irrespective of their party to control the state and keep check on such incidents. "It is primarily the responsibility of the government, irrespective of their government to keep a check on the how such incidents take place and how people from outside come and give provocative speeches that lead to such incidents," said Sanjay.

Raut further averred that leaders from other states should not disturb peace of another state like it happened in Maharashtra.

"If a leader goes to another state he should maintain the protocol. He should not disturb the law and order of the state. Leader from other state has added fuel to the fire and the whole state is burning now. Public properties have been damaged."

Terming the entire violence as unfortunate, Raut said, "It very unfortunate that communal riot has taken place in a progressive state like Maharashtra. It is neither good for Maharashtra nor for India because Maharashtra is a financial hub." Angry dalit protestors hit the street in several districts of the state, creating much tension in the area. Large numbers of protesters occupied the railway tracks at Nallasopara Station, disrupting the normal rail traffic.

Apart from this, commuters have been left stranded due to lack of mode of transport in the state today. Scores of people were witnessed waiting near Thane's Vartak Nagar. To prevent further damage, the administration has also suspended internet services in Aurangabad. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader and Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha under rule 56.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja has given zero hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over "increasing atrocities against Dalits" and Congress MP Rajni Patil has moved adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 in the wake of protest.

Earlier in the day, Section 144 was imposed in Thane area till midnight of January 4. The protestors even halted the trains at Thane railway station pertaining to the same. Violence spilled over to adjoining parts of Maharashtra after clashes broke out between the Dalits and alleged right-wing groups on January 1, during the bicentenary celebration of the Bhima-Koregaon battle near Pune.

In the battle, which was fought between the British East India Company, containing Dalits in its infantry, and the Peshwas, who were upper-caste Brahmins, at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818, the Marathas ultimately withdrew. Since then, the lower-caste communities have been viewing it as a symbolic victory for themselves.

