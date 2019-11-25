Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs likely to be put up together at Hyatt Regency

Amid tensions of a split in their parties, Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs are likely to be put up together at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Andheri East. While there is no official confirmation regarding this, the reason is said to be for better coordination and to ensure proper security.

However, rumours are doing the rounds that the parties want the MLAs to be together so that they can 'bond' over time. Nationalist Congress Party's 41 MLAs were put up at a five-star hotel in Powai on Saturday, following their meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar. However, they were shifted to the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Sunday evening. Shiv Sena's 64 MLAs (including eight independents) are staying at The Lalit in Andheri East. "MLAs of both the parties will be shifted to the same hotel only if rooms are available," said a Sena source. By doing this, they are also trying to ease the pressure on Mumbai Police of providing security at various hotels, sources added.



Shiv Sena MLA Ram Kadam leaves The Lalit Hotel after a meeting of party MLAs with chief Uddhav Thackeray. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Pawar meets MLAs

On Sunday afternoon Sharad Pawar visited his MLAs and was joined by Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as well, where the two assured them that all was well. The leaders also briefed them about the court proceedings and asked them to stick to the party. Further, they were also asked not to fall in the trap of other parties, who would try to woo them during the floor test.

Later, in the evening Uddhav Thackeray along with Aaditya and other senior party leaders met the Sena MLAs to ensure that no one was leaving the clan and splitting from the party. He addressed them for more than an hour and assured them that everything was well in the party.

'Have not been informed'

Requesting anonymity, a Sena MLA said, "While talks are on about shifting to another hotel, we have not been informed about it. We are still staying at the same location. When our chief visited, he spoke to us about the day's proceedings and said that there was nothing to worry about as all the 64 MLAs are together." Sources said Sena MLAs would be shifted to Lemon Tree today because it is close to Thackeray's residence. Further, to ensure that MLAs do not defect to other parties, the top leaders want them to be moved from their current locations.

41

No. of MLAs NCP has

64

No. of MLAs Sena has

