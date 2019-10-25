Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Shiv Sena bags Byculla, while Congress retains Mumbadevi

Down in South Bombay's Byculla where the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was seen as a strong contender, sitting MLA Waris Pathan lost to Shiv Sena's Yamini Jadhav. Whereas Congress leader Amin Patel scored a hat-trick from Mumbadevi.

The atmosphere in Byculla constituency was charged on Thursday morning and as soon as the early trends showing Jadhav in the lead came in, Sena workers were seen gathering in large numbers. Apart from Pathan and Jadhav, the other important candidates in the fray were Congress's Anna Madhu Chavan and Akhil Bharatiya Sena candidate Geeta Gawli.

A jubilant Sena supporter told mid-day, "Yamini tai has worked a lot in our area and connected with the people." Another supporter said, "This is our Diwali." Of the total 1,24,723 votes polled, Jadhav got 51,180 and Pathan got 31,157. Jadhav won by 20,023 votes.

Mumbadevi constituency

Sitting MLA Patel got lucky for the third time with 58,952 votes, comfortably trouncing Sena's Pandurang Sakpal who got 35,297 votes. With eight Muslim candidates, the threat of Patel losing votes was high in the Muslim-dominated area. With the total number of votes being 1,07,447, Patel dominates with an over 50% share.

Colaba constituency

Despite the fact that Colaba witnesses one of the lowest voter turnouts, this elite constituency is an important one. BJP candidate Advocate Rahul Narwekar defeated Congress's Ashok Bhai Jagtap by 16,195 votes. Total votes polled were 1,06,630. The constituency had been a talking point also because sitting BJP MLA Raj Purohit was denied a ticket.

